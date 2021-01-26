Frank Lampard Breaks His Silence Over Sacking.

FRANK LAMPARD has broken his silence of his sacking and spoken of his time as Chelsea coach as being a “huge privilege and an honour”. However, he said that he was disappointed he was not given the time to take the club “to the next level”.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea on Monday, Jan. 25, following a poor run of recent results, with Roman Abramovich deciding that change was needed to get the Blues back on track in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss, is the man primed to replace him at Stamford Bridge. Lampard took to Instagram to wish his former club well despite the decision to relieve him of his duties.

“It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long,” Lampard said. “Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me. When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.”

He added: “I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club. I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level. I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.”

He ended with: “I wish the team and the club every success for the future.”

