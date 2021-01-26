Five Arrested Over Shock Torture Case in Malaga

POLICE have arrested five people for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a Portugese man in Malaga, breaking his skull.

Officers had been searching for the perpetrators after the shock torture took place in Malaga last October.

The five suspects, all male and aged between 28 and 41, have now been handed over to the judicial authority on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, threats and violent robbery. Three of the group have been remanded in custody.

The gang are claimed to have kidnapped their victim before tying him to a chair and torturing him in a warehouse in Malaga city, in what the police believe may be a drugs related crime.

According to the National Police, the group of five beat the man, breaking his skull, before attempting to electrocute him with a car battery.

The gang reportedly also threatened the man, telling him they would kill him, his family and his children, before finally releasing him, dumping him injured and alone several kilometres away.

As part of their investigations, officers from the National Police carried out four raids, three at the homes of the suspects and one at the warehouse where the battery is thought to have taken place.

According to police, they confiscated around €5,000 in cash, as well as computers which are due to be analysed by experts.

Officers say they believe the crime could be linked to drug trafficking.

