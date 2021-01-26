Fines For Expired ITV And What To Do To Avoid Them.

Due to coronavirus restrictions over the last year, many foreigners, and Spaniards, have not been able to ITV (MOT) their vehicles. Tráfico now requires the driver to prove “that he has an appointment for the vehicle’s ITV that was requested in advance of the expiration date that appears on the ITV card”, explained Francisco de las Alas-Pumariño Linde from the DGT (Directorate-General for Traffic) which is the government department responsible for the Spanish road transport network).

Thousands of citizens are liable to receive fines for driving with an expired ITV, however, the appointments are being given three and four months late due to the collapse of the system and not the driver’s fault.

Tráfico has ordered that fines be filed for citizens who are penalized for driving with an expired ITV when they cannot show documentary evidence that they requested an appointment for the inspection of their vehicle in advance of the expiration date.

The DGT has issued the following instructions for “cases in which the ITV has expired after the end of the state of alarm and for those provinces where it has been proven that it was not possible to attend the appointment requests for the ITV review “:

“The sanctioning procedure will be dismissed when it is proven that an appointment is available for the ITV review of the requested vehicle in advance of the expiration date that appears on the ITV sticker, stating the reason in the” observations “section. “Penalty procedures for expired ITV will continue when the appointment has been requested after the expiration date that appears on the ITV card.”

So just to make it clear, book your ITV NOW if you haven’t already done so. Go to, or type in, https://www.itvcita.com which is very slow at the moment due to the high demand for appointments. Add your license plate number and date of registration for the vehicle and proceed to fill in the details. If successful, you will be given a number (in red), that is your appointment number. Print the document or download as PDF and store on your mobile phone in case you get stopped by the police.

