Federico De Montalvo Defends Giving Second Vaccine Doses Before First

THE President of the Bioethics Committee, Federico De Montalvo Jääskeläinen, Defends Giving Second COVID Vaccine Doses to People Before Some Have Received Their First

There has already been more than 88,000 people vaccinated with the two necessary doses and more than a million who have received at least the first. In total, 91.9 per cent of the vaccines have already been administered among front-line health professionals and nursing homes.

Now, in the coming weeks, it is the turn of people over 80 years old, although: “We raised [the question] in the last update [asking whether] it was necessary to continue with the health personnel already in the second and third-line or go to those over the age of 80,” explained Federico de Montalvo.

As de Montalvo pointed out, there are four risks when facing the pandemic and the vaccination strategy and in this case, since we are in a peak phase in which infections continue to increase, avoiding high mortality is the objective. It indicated that if we were at a “plateau” moment, one could have opted to cut the transmission.

On the other hand, for those who have failed to comply with the vaccination protocol and have been vaccinated when it was not their due, he believes that the second dose must be administered (contrary to what is proposed by the Valencian Community and Castilla y León) because if not, he believes it would be playing with the health of these people.

de Montalvo, however, considers the Spanish vaccine strategy as the “most robust in comparison with the rest of the countries” and points out that in the Spanish case; ethical and sociological criteria have been taken into account when facing the vaccination campaign, while in other countries, he assures, are “purely scientific” criteria: “Here it is not decided on vaccines, but on people,” he concluded.

