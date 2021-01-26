Fake ID Electricity Workers Force Entry And Rob Elderly Woman At Home on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

SPANISH POLICE are warning residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol to be extra careful in opening the door to strangers as there are fake Endesa workers operating along the coast. Groupo Endesa are one of the main electricity suppliers in Spain.

The criminals gain entry by producing what looks like a valid ID card, apparently turning up at properties under the excuse of a fault or to inspect the electrical installation.

One of the latest cases to be reported to the police is of an elderly lady in Fuengirola, Malaga. As is usual in the scam, one of the men rang the doorbell and showed their ID card, as soon as the door was slightly opened they then forced their way in and robbed the woman. It is understood that in this case there was no physical harm caused to the lady but it must nevertheless have been a harrowing experience for her.

Please remember that Endesa DO NOT just turn up at your door to inspect your electrical installation. Call the police immediately if you are unsure who it is outside your door, call a friend or neighbour, this is normally enough to make the criminals give up and leave.

