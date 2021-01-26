Covid-related deaths soar in Catalonia with 529 fatalities in a week.

THE autonomous community has seen an average of 75 deaths due to coronavirus each day for the last seven days, bringing the toll to 18,837 since the start of the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Of these, 115 have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

While pressure on hospitals continues to grow, the impact of the third wave is being felt in funeral homes where the number of deceased is higher than in the second wave.

Between November 3 and 9, Catalonia recorded 508 deaths in a week.

According to data from the Department of Health, patients hospitalised in Catalonia have reached 3,009 today, Tuesday, January 26, nine more than yesterday.

Of these admissions, 691 are seriously ill in ICU, up seven on yesterday.

The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days now stands at 655.46 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Catalonia has administered the coronavirus vaccine to a total of 180,462 people since the campaign began – 9,422 people have already received the second dose – with 3,837 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The Government of Catalonia has postponed next month’s regional elections until May due to concerns over coronavirus.

After debating the issue for several days, the Generalitat decided that the regional elections scheduled to take place on February 14 will be postponed until May 30.

The move follows a surge in cases across Catalonia, with concerns raised that many people would not be able to cast their vote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid-related deaths soar in Catalonia with 529 fatalities in a week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.