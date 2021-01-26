Council gives free use of building to house those with mental disorders

INCA Council has come to an arrangement with the Es Garrover Foundation for the transfer of the use of a municipally owned home to the not-for-profit organisation.

The purpose of this agreement is to offer residence to people in the town with mental disorder who are cared for by the Foundation.

From now on, Es Garrover will be able to make use on a temporary basis, free of charge, the house located on Avinguda de Jaume I as part of its housing support program which is intended to improve personal autonomy and independent living.

The cost of running and keeping the property in good order will be for the account of the Foundation, so there is no financial commitment for the Inca Council.

The Es Garrover Foundation was set up in 2005, to work for the recovery and social and employment integration into society of people with mental disorders.

