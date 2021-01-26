MANACOR COUNCIL has expanded its collection of organic waste around the municipality by installing 32 new brown containers to serve around 1,250 households.

The brown containers are accessed by the use of a card that allows the opening of the bin to registered users who whilst managing organic matter correctly also receive a bonus against the rates levied for waste.

-- Advertisement --



With the objective of explaining about the use of these bins to as many residents as possible, members of the Council’s environment department will spend one week running a campaign on the surrounding streets where they will distribute cards and provide information about the financial advantages of the reduced waste tariff.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Council continues to promote total recycling by its local community”.