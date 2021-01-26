Council called to task over new labelling for police cars.

VELEZ-MALAGA Local Police vehicles have been adapted to European regulations and equipped with new markings to improve their visibility.

-- Advertisement --



THE new markers aim to “homogenise the image of emergency vehicles” to make stand out more and “ensure greater safety of officers and pedestrians, especially when signalling any emergency”.

However, the move, which is included in the Local Police Improvement Plan which the municipal government has been working since the launch of the legislature, has not gone down well with all parties.

The PP has demanded to know why the council has spent €12,000 in labelling the vehicles.

Spokesman Delgado Bonilla wants to go “to the end” to clarify the matter and regrets that funds are allocated to secondary issues “instead of dedicating them to solve the serious needs of the body”.

He expressed his “indignation” that the government team is focused on spending for such issues “instead of solving the chaos that force is in, with an alarming lack of staff, a huge disorganisation, lack of materials and poor facilities and endangering the health of officers”.

Presenting the new badges for the fleet of 10 cars and seven motorbikes, Town Mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, said other improvements include new equipment and uniforms; the acquisition of bulletproof vests; the renewal of the vehicle fleet; a new comprehensive management computer system to streamline services and the acquisition of next-generation teletransmitters.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Council called to task over new labelling for police cars”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.