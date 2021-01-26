IN 2018, a conman approached a Palma taxi driver’s association offering to provide competitive insurance for local drivers.

A few months later, after supplying an attractive quote, he was paid €3,500 to cover six taxis and handed over what appeared to be legitimate insurance documents.

-- Advertisement --



Later however it became clear that this was a con and there was no insurance, so the six drivers had to approach a genuine company to ensure that they were driving legally.

The individual was charged and a local court, having found him guilty, has imposed a 21-month sentence suspended for two years, fined him €1,080 and required him to refund the full amount paid to him by the drivers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Conman persuaded taxi drivers to pay €3,500 for non-existent insurance”.