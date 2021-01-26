COLOMBIA’S Defense Minister Dies of COVID-19 Aged 69

The Colombian Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, died today (January 26) due to complications derived from COVID-19.

The Defense Minister remained in intensive care after being hospitalised on January 12 and has died in the Central Military Hospital in Bogotá within the last few hours.

“Colombians, with deep sorrow and sadness, I have received the news of the death of our Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo,” said President Duque in a statement to the country in which he noted that the official died “early today after complications to his health while battling covid-19.”

With 444 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, Colombia currently has one of the highest incidences of the virus in Latin America. A total of 51,747 people have died in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The news comes a day after Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (67), announced that he had contracted the virus.

The President, who has suffered constant criticism for the way he has dealt with the pandemic in his country, said in a tweet, “I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward”.

