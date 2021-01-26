Claims for storm damage repairs in the Serra de Tramuntana reviewed

THE Mallorca Council has now confirmed that it has received a number of applications from councils and individuals for compensation following storm damage last year.

Originally valued at €180,000, a further €1 million has been made available and the most affected councils such as Banyalbufar are able to claim up to €50,000 for three different projects.

Other municipalities in the Serra de Tramuntana area which were not as badly damaged can still claim €50,000 for one project and €20,000 for a second.

All of these will be paid for from the larger amount available but from the smaller allocation, 30 individuals and one company have claimed up to €5,000 to help repair damage, with the majority of those most affected coming from Banyalbufar.

