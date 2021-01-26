Changes planned this year to rules for overtaking cyclists

THE Spanish Traffic Department, DGT, has announced new regulations are planned for overtaking cyclists on roads.

Once the changes come into effect drivers will have to leave 1.5 metres or more between their vehicle and the cyclists when overtaking, and the maximum speed when overtaking should be 20km/h below the speed limit for the road. For example, if the speed limit is 90 km/h, the maximum speed for overtaking cyclists is 70 km/h.

At the moment, cyclists can be overtaken at the maximum speed limit for the road while leaving a distance of 1.5 metres.

To do so, as long as it is safe and there are no vehicles coming in the opposite direction, including other bicycles, it is OK to go over a solid white line.

Failure to comply with the new measures could lead to fines of €200 and the loss of three points from the driver’s license.

The change was explained by the head of the Traffic Department (DGT), Pere Navarro, as part of measures included in the Royal Decree which will change the Traffic Law and which is expected to be approved in the next few months and come into effect before the end of this year.

Other vehicles overtaking are one of the most frequent causes of death amongst cyclists.

With the new regulations, the aim is to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries amongst all users of the roads, not just cyclists, by 50 per cent in the coming decade.

Thirty-six cyclists died in road traffic accidents in 2020, 10 per cent fewer than in 2019, but still the group with the smallest change in numbers from the previous year.

Para realizar un #adelantamiento correcto a #ciclistas 🚲🚙 reduce velocidad y espera a que no venga ningún vehículo en sentido contrario. Adelanta dejando una #distancia mínima lateral de 1,5 m. Si es necesario #PasateDeLaRaya, como este conductor. #SigueSuEjemplo 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5zfsEa5lBF — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) March 6, 2019

