Catalonia Focuses on Administering Second Doses Due to Lack of Stock

CATALONIA focuses on administering second doses of the coronavirus vaccine due to lack of stock.

The coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of stopping even as countries around the world try to get ahead of the deadly virus by vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. Catalonia is experiencing problems at this current point in time after doses of the vaccine failed to be delivered last week.

Due to the lack of stock, this week Catalonia will focus on delivering the second dose of the vaccine to those who received the first dose 21 days ago.

Catalonia is currently seeing numerous admissions to hospitals due to virus and nearly 700 people are in ICU beds with COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, is expecting to receive around 30,000 doses that should have arrived last week. Vergés has explained that if the supply of the vaccine cannot be guaranteed then is not possible to “plan the administration of the first new doses”. Due to this they will proceed with the second doses instead.

Vergés spoke by teleconference and suggested that there 57,000 doses available, and that nearly 9000 doses of the vaccine by Moderna are due this week. They are currently unsure of when the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive.

If the opportunity arises the first dose of vaccine will be given to people who were previously entitled the vaccine but were not available at the time.

