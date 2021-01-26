Loud Explosion Heard Above Saudi Capital.

An explosion has been heard above the skies of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh at 12:52 pm (Arabian Standard Time), according to local reports- the cause was not immediately known. Social media users were quick to share videos of a ballistic missile interception however. Video credit: @HAbdolhossein

#SaudiArabia air defenses target an unidentified aircraft, most probably #Yemen drone, over #Riyadh. Back in 2019 Yemen’s Houthis launched a drone attack on Saudi oil facility Aramco to retaliate airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition. pic.twitter.com/QNWSNziZMl — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) January 26, 2021



Riyadh has been targeted in sporadic attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen launching missile and drone strikes toward the Kingdom. On Saturday, January 23, the Arab Coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed an “enemy air target” launched towards the Kingdom.

The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since September 2014- Riyadh has been targeted in sporadic missile attacks, while the Houthis also have launched missile and drone strikes. Western experts, Saudi Arabia and the US say Iran has supplied arms, including ballistic missiles to the Houthis. Iran denies that, although devices and the weapons found on captured Houthis link back to Tehran.

The Arab Coalition fighting against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement said had it thwarted two attacks by the Houthis on Friday, Jan.22, morning, including destroying an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Twitter.

The coalition also intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter. The Saudi-led coalition since 2015 has fought the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.

