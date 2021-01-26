Loud Explosion Heard Above Saudi Capital.
An explosion has been heard above the skies of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh at 12:52 pm (Arabian Standard Time), according to local reports- the cause was not immediately known. Social media users were quick to share videos of a ballistic missile interception however. Video credit: @HAbdolhossein
#SaudiArabia air defenses target an unidentified aircraft, most probably #Yemen drone, over #Riyadh. Back in 2019 Yemen’s Houthis launched a drone attack on Saudi oil facility Aramco to retaliate airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition. pic.twitter.com/QNWSNziZMl
— Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) January 26, 2021
The Arab Coalition fighting against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement said had it thwarted two attacks by the Houthis on Friday, Jan.22, morning, including destroying an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Twitter.
The coalition also intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter. The Saudi-led coalition since 2015 has fought the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.
