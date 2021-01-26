BORIS JOHNSON to give COVID-19 press conference tonight at 5 pm.

The government has announced that tonight at 5 pm (January 26) Boris Johnson will address the nation in a COVID-19 press conference. He will appear with Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens.

As the UK’s death toll climbs it is a possibility that today alone the total of number of deaths will reach over 100,000. The figures for yesterday were a staggering 98,531 within 28 days of a positive test for the virus. The press conference was announced late as they are normally confirmed before noon.

Boris Johnson is also expected tonight to agree the plan set forth that could force travellers to quarantine in hotels on entering the UK.

It is not thought that tonight there will be any new changes to restrictions surrounding the deadly virus.

