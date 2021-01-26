Boris Apologises To The Nation After A Grim Pandemic Milestone Is Reached of 100,000 deaths from coronavirus



In what was a very sombre address to the nation this afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the grim statistic that the UK has now passed a total of 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

Many will remember the words of the Government’s chief science adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, at the start of the pandemic, when he said that 20,000 coronavirus deaths would “be a good outcome”.

The figure means that the UK now has the fifth highest death rate in the world, and the highest in all of Europe, as another 1,631 fatalities were announced just for today.

Mr Johnson, clearly affected by the news, said, “It’s hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic. The years of life lost, the years of family gatherings not attended, the missed chance for many relatives to even say goodbye”.

He then apologised, “On this day I repeat, I’m deeply sorry for every life that has been lost, and as Prime Minister, I take full responsibility for everything the Government has done. What I can say is that the Government will continue to do everything we can to minimise life lost as we go forward”.

“To all those who grieve, we make this pledge: that when we have come through this crisis, we will come together as a nation, to remember everyone we lost, and to honour the selfless heroism of all those on the front line who gave their lives to save others”.

“We will remember the courage of countless working people – not just our amazing NHS and care workers, but shop workers, transport staff, pharmacists, teachers, police, armed forces emergency services, and many others – who kept our country going during our biggest crisis since the Second World War”.

“We will commemorate the small acts of kindness, the spirit of volunteering, and the daily sacrifice of millions who placed their lives on hold time and again as we fought each new wave of the virus, buying time for our brilliant scientists to come to our aid”, concluded Mr Johnson.

The Government’s Chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, then told the Downing Street press conference, “Unfortunately we’re going to see quite a lot more deaths over the next few weeks before the effects of the vaccines begin to be felt”.

_______________________________________________________

