Biden Reverses Trump Ban On Transgender People in the Military

BIDEN reverses Trump ban on transgender people serving in the Military.

Donald Trump’s controversial ban on transgender people serving in the military has been overturned by President Joe Biden. The president signed the executive order on Monday and stated that “all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States should be able to serve.

“This is reinstating a position that previous commanders as well as the secretaries have supported and what I’m doing is letting all qualified Americans to serve the country in uniform,”

He also commented that “Transgender personnel, if qualified in every other way, can serve their government in the United States military,”


The order was signed by the president as he met with Lloyd Austin, the new defence secretary, before Austin’s official swearing-in. The military also showed their support for the reversal of the order as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Miley was in attendance.

The administration commented that “President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity.”


Not everyone was in support of the decision as Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas took to Twitter and tweeted “Another ‘unifying’ move by the new Administration?”

