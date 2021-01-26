Biden Presses Putin On Sensitive Issues In First Call With Russian Leader.

President Joe Biden had his first call with Vladimir Putin today, Tuesday, raising concerns about the arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny while pressing the Russian president on his nation’s alleged involvement in a massive cyberespionage campaign and bounties on American troops in Afghanistan, two senior administration officials said. Biden also raised Russian ‘interference in the 2020 election,’ White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. -- Advertisement --



Biden has looked to establish a sharp break from the warm rhetoric often displayed toward Putin by his predecessor, Donald Trump. But the new president also looked to preserve room for diplomacy, telling the Russian leader that the two nations should finalise a five-year extension of an arms control treaty before it expires early next month, according to the officials, who were familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Unlike his immediate predecessors, Biden has not held out hope for a “reset” in relations with Russia but has instead indicated he wants to manage differences with the former Cold War foe without necessarily resolving them or improving ties. And, with a heavy domestic agenda and looming decisions needed on Iran and China, a direct confrontation with Russia is not something he seeks.



