Barcelona Hospital Launches WhatsApp Account for Elderly Covid Patients

A BARCELONA Hospital Launches a WhatsApp Account for Elderly Covid Patients to Talk to Their Families

The Residential Care Unit of the Parc Taulí Hospital in Sabadell (Barcelona) has launched a Whatsapp account for communication between families and elderly patients.

This initiative is aimed at relatives who are unable to visit due to restrictions or work during visiting hours, and for elderly patients without the use of a mobile phone, as reported by the hospital on Monday (January 25).

The aim is to “respond to the difficulties of communication and accessibility that can occur in the exceptional circumstances” that are being experienced during the pandemic.

However, the hospital has made it clear that it is not a service to replace usual contact via telephone with the care teams.

The families, once the patient is admitted, receive an SMS message with the telephone number to which they can send messages and which will be received by the patient, who will be the only one authorised to communicate with them.

Currently, at Taulí there are limitations on visits for all hospitalised patients, with the exception of those in Paediatrics, Mental Health and ICU/semi-critical care, each with their own schedules and regimes.

Catalonia registers 18,722 deaths from covid-19, 165 in the last 24 hours

Catalonia has registered until Monday 18,557 deaths by coronavirus, 165 more than those registered on Sunday, has informed the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat through its website.

