ANTIFA Mob Wreaks Havoc In Tacoma, Washington, setting fires and breaking windows



A mob of more than 200 alleged Antifa protestors who had reportedly caused trouble in Portland on Saturday night, descended on Tacoma, Washington, on Sunday (January 24), wreaking the same havoc, smashing windows, setting fires, and daubing graffiti on buildings.

-- Advertisement --



Police had been called to the area just before 7pm by residents reporting cars drag racing in the streets, similar to the film ‘The Fast And The Furious’, and as the crowd of around 100 surrounded the patrol vehicle, the footage shows the police car drive off and run over one person on the floor, who was taken to hospital but no reports of his injuries have emerged yet.

Wendy Haddow, a spokeswoman for Tacoma Police told the local News Tribune that when the patrol car stopped, the crowd started banging on its windows, and the officer was scared they would smash his window in, so he sped off to safety.

Victoria Woodards, the Mayor of Tacoma told local media that everybody involved in the incident will be held fully accountable, and said she supported peaceful demonstration.

Mike Ake, Tacoma Police Chief said, “I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident. I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event, and I am committed to our Department’s full cooperation in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department’s response during the incident”.

Elizabeth Pauli, the City Manager, said the Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be conducting an investigation into the incident, and that the patrol car officer would be placed on leave.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Antifa Mob Wreaks Havoc In Tacoma, Washington”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.