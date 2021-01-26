ANDALUCIA Has Now Exceeded 6,000 COVID-Related Deaths After Adding 82 in the Last 24 Hours

-- Advertisement --



The new figures published today (January 26) by the Ministry of Health and Families, brings the total number of COVID fatalities in the region to 6,050.

There have been 370,779 people infected by COVID in Andalucia after 4,751 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours meaning a slight decrease in incidence, which currently stands at 909.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 911.4 in yesterday – a trend that breaks the daily increase registered since the beginning of the month.

Yesterday, Andalucia registered 45 Covid-Related deaths and added 4,496 new cases and today’s figures come after it was announced earlier that there would be a delay in the arrival of the Moderna vaccine.

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, expressed his “uneasiness” and his “many concerns” that the regional government has in relation to the COVID vaccination campaign after learning that the arrival of 9,800 doses of Moderna scheduled for this Wednesday will be delayed “until next week.”

However, the Junta de Andalucía said that they have administered a total of 242,391 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 up until yesterday (January 25) and, specifically, 37,921 people have already received the complete vaccine, 12,412 more than the previous day, 33 per cent more – while 166,549 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Families.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia Has Now Exceeded 6,000 COVID-Related Deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.