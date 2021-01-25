Young explorers unearth “very rare and endangered” mushroom

Young explorers from the Rincon Mountain Club (CMR) have unearthed several species of a “very rare and endangered” mushroom.

THE fungus ‘Myriostoma coliforme” is a species classified as “threatened”, “very rare and protected” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The young explorers discovered across several ‘carpophoros’, mushrooms of the fungus ‘Myriostoma coliforme’, also known as ‘salt shaker’ due to its similarity to this kitchen gadget, as part in their ‘Biodiversity and History Education Project’.

The mountain club is delighted with the find, and said “this is a one of a kind mushroom of which there are very few citations in the province of Malaga”.

This species is listed in the IUCN catalogue of threatened flora, so its collection and commercialisation is prohibited.

The unique fungus is similar to the one known as ‘Astraeus hygrometricus’ or ‘Earth star’, but in this case, the ‘Myriostoma’ found in Rincon de la Victoria is much larger and with many stomata or pores instead of just one.

According to different references in Micology, science dedicated to the study of mushrooms, such as Beli Casillas or the reputed botanical, Moses Guardiola, “The finding puts the biodiversity of this place in Rincon de la Victoria”.

