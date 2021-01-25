Young Boy Fights Off COVID-19 After 11 Days in ICU

YOUNG boy fights off COVID-19 after spending 11 days in the intensive care unit in Ciudad Real.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world hospitals are increasingly pressured as ICU beds continue to fill. But one young boy has brought hope to many as after having spent 11 days in intensive care he has bravely fought off the virus.

The 10-year-old boy was cared for at the La Mancha Centro Hospital, in Alcazar de San Juan in Ciudad Real, and a nurse has spoken out about his bravery. The nurse looked after the boy and saw how hard he fought against the virus even when he was on a respirator.

The nurse took to social media to show how proud he was of the boy and the care he had received at the hospital and said, “My hero, with only 10 years old you have had to know what it is like to spend 11 days in an ICU, 6 of them connected to a respirator, the virus came for you,”

“You never threw in the towel, you have fought tirelessly even though you are aware many times of what was happening. You have been an example in everything for everyone.”

The nurse spoke about the outstanding attitude that the young boy showed, and how he had won the hearts of the entire medical team. He recalled how the boy had talked about growing up and that even though the he did not know what he wanted to be yet, he would “go for it” with all his might.

