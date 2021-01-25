Woman assaulted officers and refused breathalyser test after crash

A woman assaulted officers and refused a breathalyser test after allegedly causing a car crash in Nerja.

THE middle-aged motorist, of foreign nationality, was arrested at the scene on Saturday, January 23, for refusing to take the test and “showing great resistance” to being detained, “even hitting the Local Police officers”.

The detained was unhurt in the traffic accident at the junction of Calles Arropieros and Angustias, where there are lights, reports SUR.

The woman, who reportedly showed “clear symptoms of drunkenness,” ignored the stop signal and drove across the junction “at excessive speed,” colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was slightly injured.

Two Local Police patrols quickly arrived at the scene, and all of the officers were needed to detain the driver, “as she showed great resistance to being detained, hitting two of the officers on several occasions.”

A municipal source told the publication today, Monday, January 25, that the driver, of which no further details have been given, “had symptoms of having consumed alcohol and refused to take the test, so officers took her away to put her at the disposal of the judicial system.”

