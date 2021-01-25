Met Office Forecasts Six Inches of Snow Followed By Blizzards And -10C Big Freeze.

The UK is still facing a deep freeze after temperatures fail to rise above sub-zero levels, this comes after some areas were predicted to see up to six inches of the white stuff over the weekend. The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for Monday morning after families and people flocked to parks to enjoy the white stuff over the weekend, despite calls to remain at home.

Londoners took to the capital’s parks in Hampstead Heath, Richmond and Primrose Hill and other beauty spots over the weekend. Flakes fell across the majority of the UK yesterday, with flurries falling in the east of England and the south.

The Midlands were forecast to see up to six inches of snow by the end of yesterday, and snow is expected to remain on the ground into this week, likely causing travel disruption across the region.

However, the wintry weather can lead to travel chaos and power cuts, as well as threatening to cut rural communities off. Meteorologist Simon Partridge said yesterday: “Temperatures are expected to dip to between minus 4C and minus 6C quite widely tonight.

