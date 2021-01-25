UK Government Considering Plans To Force ALL Arrivals Including Brits To Pay To Isolate In Covid Hotels.

BORIS JOHNSON and his government are considering plans that will force all UK arrivals – including Brits flying home- to face staying in quarantine hotels and paying their own way for 10 days as Covid travel restrictions look set to further tighten.

The PM is reportedly considering forcing all travellers to quarantine in airport hotels in a bid to prevent new coronavirus strains harming Britain’s vaccination programme. A decision to tighten border controls is expected to be made by the Prime Minister today at a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee.

They are expected to agree on a further, tougher, crackdown – in which all arrivals into UK airports will be taken to designated Covid hotels where they would be expected to remain for 10 days. The hotels – which are based on the Australian model – will be introduced at major airports, where arrivals from abroad will be ordered to isolate. This means that even Brits returning home will have to spend nearly two weeks in the accommodation until producing a negative test.

The new rule will be a hammer blow to the tourist trade – and visitors will also be left with the cost of an airport hotel bill immediately on arrival. Two senior government sources said that the Prime Minister was becoming “more swayed” to make the extreme decision.

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, joins Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Home Secretary Priti Patel in the group of Cabinet ministers who want the decision to include arrivals from all countries, according to reports.

A source said: “The view at both the official and ministerial level is that there is no point doing it in half measures. You might as well do the blanket ban.” However, Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has argued that the new restrictions should only apply to passengers arriving from countries with known new strains of coronavirus.

