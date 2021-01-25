Twenty-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid On Spain’s Costa Blanca

A twenty-year-old woman has died of Covid in Elche on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A twenty-year-old woman has sadly lost her life from Covid-related complications in Elche on Spain’s southern Costa Blanca. The victim reportedly suffered from underlying medical conditions. She was a student and secretary of Integration and Disability of the New Generation of the Popular Party, and the municipal spokesperson, Pablo Ruz, confirmed her sad passing.

The young woman was also a member of the Flagelación y Gloria cornet and drum band, as well as being vice president of the Youth Commission of the Great Board of Brotherhoods.

The Valencian government has continued to battle the third wave of coronavirus which is sweeping through the country by imposing tough new restrictions. On January 24, President Ximo Puig announced new measures preventing non-cohabitants mixing in private homes, and limiting meetings in public to two people from different households.

In addition, he imposed a municipality restriction on all regions with a population of more than 50,000, which includes Elche.

Elsewhere, the Junta de Andalucía has confirmed on Monday, January 25 that they are ramping up restrictions, with Marbella now subject to municipality confinement. Additionally, all non-essential businesses will be forced to close for a minimum of two weeks. The number of infections in Marbella has unfortunately surpassed 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants.

