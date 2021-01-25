Town police force adapts vehicles for better visibility.

VELEZ-MALAGA Local Police Vehicles have been adapted to European regulations and equipped with new markings to improve their visibility.

The new markers aim to “homogenise the image of emergency vehicles” to make stand out more and “ensure greater safety of officers and pedestrians, especially when signalling any emergency”.

The move is included in the Local Police Improvement Plan which the municipal government has been working since the launch of the legislature.

Town Mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and Security Councillor, José María Domínguez, presented the new badges for the fleet of vehicles of the Local Police HQ, which is made up of 10 cars and seven motorcycles.

Ferrer said: “This action joins other improvements that the local government team has planned and has been applying in recent years in terms of security.”

These improvements include new equipment and uniforms; the acquisition of bulletproof vests; the renewal of the vehicle fleet; a new comprehensive management computer system to streamline services and the acquisition of next-generation teletransmitters.

“In these difficult times that we are living in because of Covid-19, we also understand that we must focus our efforts on providing the Local Police with all possible tools to facilitate their work and strengthen citizen security,” added Ferrer.

