Town council implements tougher measures to avoid reaching 1,000 infections.

“THE priority is to protect the municipality as much as possible, detecting rapid positives and limiting internal mobility to avoid reaching 1,000 infections,” said Rincon de la Victoria Council.

The statement comes as the local authority activates new measures to stop the evolution of the pandemic in the municipality.

The first measure to be carried out, explains Councillor for Citizen Security, Borja Ortiz (PP), is “to create a joint device between the Local Police and the Civil Protection Group that will make it possible to carry out more constant mobility controls”.

For this, police officers will change their normal shift patterns and suspend vacations and permits to create bubble groups within the workforce and constantly maintain more patrols throughout the day.

“In turn, Civil Protection volunteers will control mobility at the entrances to the municipality through the Paseo Marítimo, and will be present on the streets, handing out more than 5,000 masks and reporting on the new council protection campaign ”, added Ortiz.

Town Mayor, Francisco Salado (PP), has called for “maximum caution advising that mobility be limited to the bare minimum”.

“From the council we are going to put all the tools that we have at our disposal to try to avoid more infections,” he said.

Salado, like other mayors of municipalities in the province, has recommended residents adopt “a voluntary confinement from 8pm.”

In addition, a massive screening has been requested in the municipality.

“At that point, we know there will be a peak, but it will go down just as fast. The detection of asymptomatic patients is key to avoiding multiplying effects on infections.

“In this sense, we put ourselves at the disposal of professionals to choose the best place to carry out these tests, ” assured Salado.

Tents have been erected to facilitate the performance of PCR tests at the Health Centre.

During mobility controls carried out over the weekend, the Local Police has filed a total of 81 complaints in just two days: 72 for leaving and entering the municipality without justification, and nine for not wearing a mask.

“We will continue to carry out mobility controls that will be located mainly in the bordering areas of the municipality,” said Salado.

Finally, he reiterated his gratitude for the “enormous effort and professionalism” by the Local Police, Civil Protection volunteers, businessmen, municipal workers and political groups and residents at this very delicate time”.

