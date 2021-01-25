Tory MP ‘hangs up’ on Piers Morgan

TORY MP ‘hangs up’ on an interview with Piers Morgan as she deems his questions ‘insulting’

Tory MP and minister for state and pensions Therese Coffey ended a video interview with Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan, effectively hanging up on him, after she took offence to the questions he put to her. The controversial host was discussing the reasons behind the UK’s high death rate with the minister when she stormed off the live broadcast on Monday 25 after Morgan asked if Britons are “too old and too fat.”

Ms Coffey had been arguing that the government wasn’t to blame for the high death rate in the country when she told Piers his comment was insulting and said: “Piers, I also need to point out that you started this interview late. Unfortunately, I have to go to other broadcasters as well, and I wish we had more time.” She then promptly ended the call.

Mr Morgan, who appeared a bit shell-shocked, simply said: ‘Wow, okay.’

Later in the day, the host took to Twitter, writing: ‘Just extraordinary arrogance.’

But Ms Coffey responded: ‘As broadcasters/@GMB know, I was due to speak to several programmes this morning about Kickstart #PlanforJobs. ‘I was ready to be on air at 815 as pre-agreed with producer; when start time was delayed by GMB, I reminded producer I had to leave before 830 (to do the @bbcrtoday).’

