TORREVIEJA suspends all planned Carnival activities for the duration of 2021

The City Council Party Department and the Board of Directors of the Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association issued a joint statement on Monday, January 25, confirming that all planned events have been suspended in their entirety for 2021. Representatives cited concerns of the current health situation and uncertainty about restrictions going forward as the main reasons for the drastic decision.

-- Advertisement --



“After assessing and being aware of the seriousness of the moment in relation to the evolution of Covid-19 and the difficult situation we are experiencing, particularly in our region and in the hospitals around us, it has been jointly agreed to suspend the celebration of the Carnival 2021,2 the statement reads.

Much as the celebrations of the Three Kings had to be altered this year, and the Holy Week festivities will take a different slant, officials have said they will continue looking for viable alternatives to the planned events this year.

“Both the Department of Festivities and the Carnival Board want, through this statement, to give the most sincere thanks to all those groups and companies that, until today, have been at the foot of the canyon, without absolute availability and disposition, to be able to make Carnival parties as far as is allowed.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torrevieja Suspends All Carnival Activities For 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.