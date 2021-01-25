Torrevieja Health Commissioner Resigns Over Vaccine Scandal

COMMISSIONER of Torrevieja’s Health Department resigns over Covid vaccine scandal

Jose Antonio Garcia Gomez, the Commissioner of the Torrevieja Department of Health, has become the latest in a long line of senior officials who have resigned as a result of the Covid-19 vaccination scandal. According to official reports, some 200 professionals and senior figures received the vaccine at the beginning of January when only residents and staff of nursing homes, and frontline health workers, were supposed to get the jab.

Although the Commissioner has maintained that he did nothing wrong and got the vaccine “when it was due,” the Minister of Universal Health, Ana Barcelo, has nonetheless confirmed that he has accepted Gomez’s resignation. According to a statement released by the Generalitat of Valenciana, the Commissioner tendered his resignation “so as not to damage the image of the Ministry of Health and the Generalitat Valenciana.”

President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, denounced those who went against protocol and received the vaccine before they were entitled to it, but added that none of these people would get the second dose.

According to Mr Puig: “There are people who have skipped these protocols and that is absolutely impossible.” However, he went on to reassure that “none of the people who have received this vaccine in an inappropriate way should receive the second dose.”

Confirming the resignation of Torrevieja’s Commissioner, Mr Barcelo said that regardless of the circumstances, the work carried out by Mr Gomez “has been exquisite at all times.”

