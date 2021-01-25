TOMORROWS Goya Awards Press Conference In Malaga Postponed Due To Antonio Banderas Having Flu



The Film Academy has had to postpone the Goya Gala press conference that was due to take place tomorrow night (Tuesday 26) in Malaga, due to Antonio Banderas having the flu.

Antonio was scheduled to appear, along with the Catalan journalist, María Casado and Mariano Barroso, the President of the Academy, but now, to give the Malaga actor time to recover, the Academy has rescheduled the press conference for Tuesday, February 2.

The 35th edition of the prestigious Goya Awards will be staged in the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, on March 6, featuring Antonio Banderas and María Casado as the joint masters of ceremony, and they will also write and direct the event.

Just last week, Mariano Barroso announced that the Goya Awards will go ahead despite the pandemic, saying, “The Goya is going to be celebrated if nothing prevents it, but in an extremely restrained and extremely responsible manner”, with only the nominees and the awards presenters being invited to attend the event.

Barroso added, “We are going to minimize the risk, it is our obligation,” stating that all those attending the gala, nominees, and production team, will undergo a PCR test during the days before the event.

