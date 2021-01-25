TIK TOK ‘Wellerman’ Sea Shanty Craze Star Lands A Bumper Record Deal with Polydor



Mailman, 26-year-old Nathan Evans, from Airdrie in Scotland, is the person behind the latest global craze on social media, producing and uploading videos from his bedroom onto Tik Tok, of his renditions of centuries-old sea shanties, including ‘Wellerman’ which to date has had more than 65million hits.

The new genre of music has even been christened ‘ShantyTok’, and has become so popular that major record label Polydor has offered Evans a record deal, enabling him to pack in his day job as a mailman.

Speaking with NBC News last week, Evans told them, “Sea shanties were made to get people to join in, sing along, stamp their feet, clap their hands, keep the morale high”

He added, “I think that in these times when everybody’s stuck at home, they’re quite down, it’s not been the best of times, so I think kind of in a weird way it cheers everybody up. … It makes everybody feel united”.

While Evans did not wish to disclose how much the deal with Polydor Records was worth to him, Evans said he was “speechless” after his first single was released on Friday, he told his fans in a Tik Tok video, “Oh my God, I was a postman on Friday. I have just signed to the biggest record label in the world”.