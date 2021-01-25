THOUSANDS Protest In Brazil For The Impeachment Of President Bolsonaro over the weekend
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the cities of Brazil over the weekend, calling for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under fire for the way his Government has handled the pandemic in the country, with a total of more than 216,000 people having died.
On Saturday it was the left-wing protesters, then on Sunday was the turn of the Conservative groups who were once loyal to Bolsonaro, as cars lined the streets with drivers honking their horns, and people shouting “Get out Bolsonaro!”.
Thomaz Favaro, who is a political analyst at consultancy Control Risks, believes there is very little risk of Bolsonaro facing impeachment, but said that could change if his allies lose a February 2 leadership vote for the lower house, commenting, “Bolsonaro’s base in congress is unstable, but it is robust”.
