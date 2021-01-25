THOUSANDS Protest In Brazil For The Impeachment Of President Bolsonaro over the weekend



Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the cities of Brazil over the weekend, calling for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under fire for the way his Government has handled the pandemic in the country, with a total of more than 216,000 people having died.

-- Advertisement --



On Saturday it was the left-wing protesters, then on Sunday was the turn of the Conservative groups who were once loyal to Bolsonaro, as cars lined the streets with drivers honking their horns, and people shouting “Get out Bolsonaro!”.

Thomaz Favaro, who is a political analyst at consultancy Control Risks, believes there is very little risk of Bolsonaro facing impeachment, but said that could change if his allies lose a February 2 leadership vote for the lower house, commenting, “Bolsonaro’s base in congress is unstable, but it is robust”.

Favaro added that he thought impeachment would be “a nuclear option that changes the country’s political trajectory”, with his rating dropping significantly from 37 per cent to 31 per cent according to a Datafolha survey.

Augusto Aras, Brazil’s prosecutor-general, asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation into Bolsonaro’s Health Minister, Eduardo Pazuello, on Saturday, over the growing crisis in the capital of Amazonas state, Manaus, where allegedly hospitals have run out of oxygen, even though the problem had been reported to Pazuello’s office days before the shortage occured.