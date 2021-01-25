THE Generalitat Raises €1.2 Million in Donations to Fight COVID

The Valencian Government set up a bank account last April to receive donations from companies and individuals to fight the coronavirus. An account that to date has already received a total of €1.2 million in donations, as reflected in the information published on the Transparency portal of the Generalitat Valenciana.

Among the amounts, some contributions are particularly significant, such as one that was entered into the account between July 8 and 9 of last year. Between those two days, a donor made eight donations for an amount of €938.87, while another donor made three entries for the same amount: €313 each.

The most recent donation, of €315,000, was made on December 14 and sources from the Consell explain that it corresponds to a donation made by a “multinational company through its subsidiary in Spain” that decided to make this contribution “based on its Corporate Social Responsibility.”

The Generalitat Valenciana has is in total received 49 donations totalling €1,237,527.67, which the Valencian Government announced will allocate to “COVID innovations”, although the specific projects in which it will be invested are still unknown.

