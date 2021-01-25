Teen Strangled His Mum Then Used a Wheelbarrow to Hide Her Body

A TEEN who strangled his mum then used a wheelbarrow to hide her body with the help of two friends has been jailed for 45 years.

At the time of the crime Gregory Ramos, from DeBary, Florida was only 15 years old when he murdered his mother after an argument over school grades, when he received a D in class. He then set out to hide the body of his mother with the help of two friends before staging the crime scene to hide the murder.

Ramos who is now aged 17 strangled his mother Gail Cleavenger in 2018 after they had fought over grades. Last month he pled guilty to the murder, and he was sentenced on Friday.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, after the murder Ramos called on two friends Dylan Ceglarek and Brian Porras, who set about stealing electronics from the house and staging a robbery.

With the help of his friends Ramos then placed his mother’s body in a wheelbarrow which they then used to move her. The friends then set about burying the body in the vicinity of a nearby church.

On November 2, 2018 Ramos rang the police and made the fake claims that his mum was missing after the house had been broken into. The authorities did not believe the version of events and set about questioning the young teen.

Ramos confessed to the police that he had strangled his mother over a fight about school grades after only a few hours of questioning. After pleading guilty to first degree murder and tampering with evidence the teen, now 17 years old, was sentenced to 45 years in jail.

