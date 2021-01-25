SUMMER temperatures on the way for Spain’s Costa Blanca as the region avoids the storms raging in other parts of the country

The Costa Blanca is set to enjoy an unseasonably mild few days as an Atlantic front sweeps into the area beginning on Monday, January 25, and gradually raising temperatures as the week goes on. While much of the country is expecting rain and stormy weather, temperatures will rise as high as 27 degrees along the coast on Thursday. Forecasters from state weather agency AEMET predict that a few drops of rain may fall in Alicante on Monday afternoon, but this will quickly clear.

The Atlantic front is expected to move from the northwest to the southeast of the country in the coming hours, bringing cloudy, overcast skies and rain to almost all of the country. Pontevedra is on an alert for storms, while forecasters are even predicting snow in the extreme north of the country. Throughout Spain, night-time temperatures are expected to continue being unseasonably warm for the next few days.

Although the temperatures will rise, the weather front will bring warm winds, with yellow weather alerts in place for Almería, Granada, Jaén, Albacete, Alicante, Murcia and Valencia. In addition, AEMET has activated yellow warnings for rough seas in Almería and Girona.

