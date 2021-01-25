FIRE Services as well as Police and Council workers across Mallorca were called in to help clear some of the most dangerous results of the arrival of Storm Hortense last week.

There were gusts of wind up to 120 km per hour and the 112 Emergency service revealed that there were some 360 recorded incidents with the majority being in Palma although power was lost in many municipalities.

Roads were blocked due to falling trees and buildings lost roofs with falling masonry being quite a danger and vessels that were out of the water being worked on also suffered.

Although the storm was expected, the severity was certainly greater than forecast.

