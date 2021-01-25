Spitting COVID Thug Jailed After Trying to Infect Police

SPITTING COVID thug has been jailed after trying to infect police with COVID-19.

The thug knew that he had tested positive for the deadly virus but proceeded to cough and spit at police officers before telling at them “you’ve got COVID now”. Patrick James Lee, aged 38, deliberately set out to infect the police officers as he threatened to bite them while in hospital.

York Crown Court heard how Lee had been abusive to his girlfriend and had been arrested for coercive behaviour in November, when he was admitted to hospital in York. They also heard how one of the officers had an underlying condition which would have affected his health if he had caught COVID.

During his stay in hospital Lee had two officers to stand guard, but when they arrived they found Lee wandering around the ward barely dressed, wearing only socks and boxer shorts. He was disturbing other patients, all the while knowing that he was positive for COVID-19.

As the officers attempted to calm him down he grew aggressive whilst swearing at them, and they ultimately had to restrain him on the floor. Andrew Stranex, prosecutor said, “This defendant made determined efforts to cough and spit at the officers.” He also explained how Lee had screamed at the officers, “You’ve got Covid now.”

Later on when Lee was informed that he could have passed the virus on to others during the hospital disturbance, he said “Good. I hope they are both police officers.”

Lee has now been jailed by York Crown Court to 24 months in jail for one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, and two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

