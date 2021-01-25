THE Spanish National Library has asked for help to complete its videogames archive.

-- Advertisement --



The library is looking for 6,000 games to add to its shelves, most of them from the 1980s.

The National Library, obviously does not only have books, and has been working on completing its videogame archive since February last year, when it held several meetings with associations in the sector: AEVI (Spanish Association of Videogames), AUIC (Association of Users of Classical Computing) and DEV (Spanish Association of Companies Producing and Developing Videogames and Entertainment Software).

The aim is to preserve a complete legacy of videogames distributed in Spain that, like books, magazines and other intellectual property formats, “are part of Spanish cultural heritage” and must be deposited in the National Library as part of the Legal Deposit Law.

One of the first objectives was to identify the total number of videogames produced in Spain in order to identify those that are missing.

The National Library has asked for help through social networks and via their website to encourage players and associations to review the list and, if they have any of those missing, to donate them.

“We encourage associations and individuals to donate these copies to the National Library as a first phase to ensure the preservation and long-term access to video games, which is one of the greatest challenges we face at this time,” the National Library informed a statement.

All the information about the titles in search and capture and how to donate it can be found on the website of the National Library. The list can be accessed from the link at the bottom of the page.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish National Library asks for help finding 6,000 videogames”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.