Spain’s Guardia Civil has been commended by Lincolnshire Police for help uncovering half-a-million-pound cannabis operation in the UK.

ASSISTANT Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson praised Spanish officers today, Monday, January 25, for their contribution in detecting and shutting down the gangs’ criminal activities.

The production of cannabis was taking place under a farm in Skendleby and the officers assisted with searches over nine days to help uncover the illegal activity.

ACC Kerrin Wilson says: “This operation highlighted the incredible results that can be achieved by working with authorities from other countries.

“My officers spoke exceptionally highly of the dedication and diligence shown by the officers who joined us from the Spanish Guardia Civil and I am delighted to formally recognise them for their efforts.

“Lincolnshire Police works with authorities on a national and international scale and we really value these relationships which significantly help to uncover criminal activity.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Martin from the International Crime Coordination Centre – the National Police Chief’s Council Lead for international policing, presented a letter of thanks to Lieutenant-Colonel Juan Jiminez Arnedo from the Home Affairs Attaché of the Spanish Embassy, on behalf of ACC Wilson.

