Six-and-a-half tonnes of food collected in campaign for the needy

Some 6,550kg of non-perishable food collected during the “January Solidarity 2021” campaign by the Popular Party of Nerja has been delivered to the Cáritas and Nerja Solidaria associations.



President of Los Populares, José Alberto Armijo, expressed his “most sincere and profound gratitude for the great generosity of militants and supporters, groups, associations, companies and neighbors who have made a huge solidarity effort in these especially difficult times”.

“They have provided food that will go to needy families in Nerja and Maro who are being hit by the health crisis caused by the coronavirus,” he added.

Armijo also recognised the extraordinary work carried out by the social entities Cáritas and Nerja Solidaria since the beginning of the pandemic in the municipality, helping families from Nerja and Mareñas who visit their HQ daily.

Finally, he highlighted the work carried out by those responsible for the campaign, the party’s general secretary, Francisco Arce, the organisation’s deputy secretary, Jonathan Méndez, along with Charo Villasclaras and Javier López, and the team of volunteers from the Popular Party of Nerja that have collaborated during these weeks, “not only providing food, but also classifying it and organising the distribution”.

