SHEFFIELD UTD And Jamaica Football Star Luton Shelton Dead Aged 35 confirms the club



Luton Shelton, the former Sheffield United, and Jamaica football star has died, aged 35, after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a motor neurone disease that affects voluntary muscles in the body, which he was first diagnosed with in 2018.

Reports from his native Jamaica say that he passed away peacefully at his home, in a country where he will always be remembered as the man who scored the most goals ever for the Jamaican national football team, claiming 35 goals in 75 appearances.

Shelton only spent one season at Bramall Lane, arriving from Swedish club, Helsingborg, but he became a cult figure among the fans, in that short time.

Sheffield United tweeted on their official account, “The condolences of all at the Blades are with Luton’s family at this difficult time”, whilst the FIFA twitter said, “FIFA and world football are in mourning today. Jamaica’s all-time top scorer Luton Shelton has passed away. He was 35 years old. Rest in peace, Luton”.

