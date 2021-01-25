SECOND Dose Of Vaccinations For 445 Residences In Andalucía This Week says the Junta de Andalucía



The Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health and Families announced today (Monday 25) that their health authorities plan to vaccinate residents of 445 care homes and health centres in eight provinces this week with their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

With this process completed, they say that it will bring the total number of people in this priority group to be immunized, up to 25,000, throughout the region, joining the 25,509 specialist health care workers who have already received their second jab.

The Board state that there are already a total of 226,666 people who have received the vaccine, out of the 251,420 doses that were delivered to the region, and those supplies will be boosted this week by the arrival of another 79,560 new doses of the Pfizer vaccines, to add to the remaining 9,000 Moderna doses still in stock, in order to be able to continue with the steady progress.

