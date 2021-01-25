EURO WEEKLY NEWS reader, Neil Friday, recently contacted us to share a photo of the new San Luis sign.

Located on the CV-905 roundabout at the entrance to the urbanisation, he saw a team of 10 working to put up the sign, he told us.

-- Advertisement --



The flowers were painted in situ and real versions planted beneath the sign, added Neil who assumed- rightly – that his cheerful photo was just what we needed in these not always-cheerful times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Say it with flowers in San Luis.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.