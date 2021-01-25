SALVADOR Illa is Set to Leave the Ministry of Health TOMORROW (January 26) to Focus on the Catalan Election Campaign

-- Advertisement --



The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, will leave the Ministry on Tuesday to focus on the electoral campaign of the Catalan elections and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will announce his replacement, as reported by Moncloa.

On Wednesday (January 27) the inauguration of the new head of the department will take place at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, whose name is still unknown. The Moncloa has said that there will be minimal remodelling of the cabinet.

Carolina Darias, the current head of Territorial Policy and Public Function, has been sharing part of the management of the pandemic with Illa for months and is the candidate with the most options to replace him, according to government sources.

In his last 24 hours as head of Health, Illa will visit with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products. Also on his agenda is the usual Monday meeting of the Coronavirus Monitoring Committee, a meeting that is also attended by the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function.

Illa was elected on a PSC ticket (Socialist Party of Catalonia) but now wants to stand in Catalonian elections which may or may not take place on February 14 due to fears of additional risk of Covid-19 infection.

Last week, the CIS barometer placed Salvador Illa’s PSC in the lead for the first time in the elections. According to the survey, the Socialists would obtain 23.9 per cent of the votes, more than three points ahead of those obtained by ERC, which falls into second position. In seats, the PSC would be in a range of between 30 and 35 seats, while for the Republicans it predicts between 31 and 33.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Salvador Illa to Leave Ministry of Health to Focus on Catalan Campaign”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.