RIOTS Break Out In Cities Across The Netherlands as Protestors Clash with the Police



Riots have broken out in a number of cities across The Netherlands as protesters angry at the newly enfored 9pm coronavirus curfew clashed with police, setting fire to cars and some shops being looted.

Social media footage uploaded from the scene shows police in Rotterdam trying to control the unrest, as protestors are shown damaging a vehicle as a fire breaks out on the street.

Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister today (Monday) condemned the rioting that had taken place over the weekend, with residents unhappy about the curfew now in place from 9pm to 4.30am, the first curfew since World War Two in the country, with a fine of €95 (£84) for anybody caught breaking it.

Rutte said, “This has nothing to do with protest, this is criminal violence and we will treat it as such”, with riot police having to be deployed, using tear gas, water cannons, and dogs in several Dutch cities, with around 200 protestors arrested.

John Jorritsma, the mayor of Eindhoven said on Sunday evening, “My city is crying, and so am I. I am afraid that if we continue down this path, we’re on our way to civil war”.

