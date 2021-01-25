Riots Break Out In Cities Across The Netherlands

By
Chris King
-
0
Riots Break Out In Cities Across The Netherlands
Riots Break Out In Cities Across The Netherlands. image: dutch news

RIOTS Break Out In Cities Across The Netherlands as Protestors Clash with the Police

Riots have broken out in a number of cities across The Netherlands as protesters angry at the newly enfored 9pm coronavirus curfew clashed with police, setting fire to cars and some shops being looted.

-- Advertisement --

Social media footage uploaded from the scene shows police in Rotterdam trying to control the unrest, as protestors are shown damaging a vehicle as a fire breaks out on the street.

Footage on social media showed police responding to violent unrest in Rotterdam. One video also showed a fire erupting on the side of the street during the chaos while some protesters were also spotted rocking and damaging a vehicle.


Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister today (Monday) condemned the rioting that had taken place over the weekend, with residents unhappy about the curfew now in place from 9pm to 4.30am, the first curfew since World War Two in the country, with a fine of €95 (£84) for anybody caught breaking it.

Rutte said, “This has nothing to do with protest, this is criminal violence and we will treat it as such”, with riot police having to be deployed, using tear gas, water cannons, and dogs in several Dutch cities, with around 200 protestors arrested.


John Jorritsma, the mayor of Eindhoven said on Sunday evening, “My city is crying, and so am I. I am afraid that if we continue down this path, we’re on our way to civil war”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Riots Break Out In Cities Across The Netherlands”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleHays Travel To Close 89 shops As Holiday Bookings Fail To Recover
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here