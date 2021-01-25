DISATISFACTION with the Balearic Government is growing as was shown by the fact that so many people demonstrated in Palma on Friday January 22.

Most were restricted to use cars as directed by the Government but many more turned up on foot and a new Facebook Group Resistencia Balear has been formed in order to try to direct the protests.

-- Advertisement --



Their latest demands were announced on Saturday saying that rather than simply issue dictates, senior representatives of the Government should meet on a face-to-face basis with members of the public to discuss the Covid-19 restrictions and explain their plans to support those in the private sector.

They demand that this take place within 48 hours, with the meeting being broadcast for all to hear or else the Government should resign and if it takes neither action then another demonstration will take place in Palma next Saturday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Resistencia Balear demands that Balearic Government meets them or resign”.